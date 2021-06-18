India adds 67,208 new Covid cases

New Delhi: A single-day rise of 67,208 new Coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Thursday.



The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent. A net decline of 38,692 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,52,38,220.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for the 10th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

The 2,330 new fatalities include 1,236 from Maharashtra, 270 from Tamil Nadu, 148 from Karnataka and 147 from Kerala.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 26.86 crore of which five crore were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the ministry said on Thursday.

In this 18 to 44 year age group, 18,94,803 were given the first dose of a vaccine and 88,017 the second shot on Thursday. In total, 4,93,56,276 people of this age group in 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 10,58,514 their second dose since the beginning of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 year age group, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,86,65,914 according to a 7 pm provisional report.

Meanwhile, a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday revealed that the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is not more likely to disproportionately affect children than adults. This comes as several states ramp up their infrastructure to prepare for the third wave with a special focus on protecting children.

The SARS-CoV-2 seropositivity rate among children was just as high as compared to the adult population in an interim study that involved 4,509 participants from five locations in four states.

Seropositivity is a percentage estimate of the number of people with antibodies towards the Coronavirus and hence a past infection.

Out of 4,509 participants for whom data is available, 700 were less than 18 years of age, and 3,809 were aged 18 and above.

On the vaccine front, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is reportedly planning to start clinical trials of the Novavax vaccine for children in July.

SII is yet to receive raw materials from the US needed to produce the Novavax vaccine, reports suggest.