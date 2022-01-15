India adds 2,64,202 new cases, 315 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India added 2,64,202 new Coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.



There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,76,110 Coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19.

An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.92 crore with more than 49 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday.