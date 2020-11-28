In winter chill, farmers brace water cannons, tear gas to enter Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government put its foot down on Friday and stood with farmers protesting the recently passed farm laws, denying the Delhi Police permission to mass detain the protesting farmers in nine temporary jails to be made out of stadiums in the Capital. As a result, the Delhi Police was forced to grant permission for their protest even as they bombarded the protesters with tear gas shells, water cannon shots and bouts of lathicharge throughout the day.



As the authorities in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation began preparing the Nirankari Ground at Burari, where the protest has been allowed, tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and other states are expected to converge in Delhi throughout the night on tractors and trucks.

On Friday as the protesters started swelling on Delhi's borders, law enforcement officials began tear gas shelling from as early as 8 am in some areas near the Singhu border. Bouts of lathicharge were also seen on the Tikri border and water cannons were used generously to "disperse the protesters".

Significantly, aware of the large scale protests, the Delhi Police had earlier sought permission to turn nine stadiums here into temporary jails for the farmers. However, Home Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday afternoon rejected the request and said the farmers were within their rights to peacefully protest and that putting them in jail was not a solution.

In a short note, Jain said the farmers' demands were legitimate and must be accepted, adding that the Centre should immediately accede to them.

Delhi's Home Minister said that the Delhi government was against the logic behind arresting farmers and putting them into jails, adding that Delhi stadiums won't be allowed to be converted into jails.

"The farmers' protest was peaceful and non-violent. It is the constitutional right of every law-abiding Indian citizen of the country. The farmers who were leading a peaceful protest should not be locked in prisons, therefore, I have rejected the proposal of the Delhi Police immediately," the Delhi Home Minister said.

Minutes later, Delhi Police PRO, Eish Singhal in a recorded message said, "After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold a peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace."

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the North MCD was "gearing up to provide each and every service required, as long as farmers are present at the site".

Officials have levelled and cleaned the ground and made lighting arrangements along with mobile toilet blocks. Fumigation was also undertaken and the civic body will set up a mobile dispensary station as well.

Furthermore, bracing for the protesters, who are expected to flow into the city through the night, the Delhi Police have said they are making necessary road safety and traffic arrangements on roads leading to the Burari protest site.

"We have made all arrangements and will ensure that there are no untoward incidents," an official said. When asked whether they will be able to ensure that COVID 19 guidelines are followed, the official replied that police personnel will be deployed shift wise at the ground and they will make all-out efforts to enforce all precautions.

After farmers were permitted to protest in Delhi, sanitisation of the ground started and posters carrying COVID-19 guidelines were placed.

Later on Friday evening, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers to end their agitation, inviting them to join the talks on December 3. He said the government is willing to discuss any and all issues with them. Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to end their stir and come forward for talks. "The government is ready for all discussions...," the minister said.

Sources said that if officials or ministers from the Central Government call them for talks, then only their leaders amid tight security will be escorted by police to the concerned Ministry for discussion.

As the protesting farmers finally made it through the Capital's borders, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appreciated their peaceful agitation and the Centre's move to finally allow them to protest.

Singh's party colleague and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, earlier in the day had said that no government can stop farmers from fighting the battle of truth.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Centre and other government for using brute force against the agrarian protesters.