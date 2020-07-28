If detected early, COVID-19 not incurable: Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital and said if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable and is like any other cold, cough and fever.

Sharing his experience with his ministerial colleagues while chairing the cabinet meet from hospital through video conferencing, Chouhan said there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.

"If it is detected soon, then it is not an incurable disease and is like cold, cough and fever only. The infection becomes dreaded only when it reaches the lungs of the affected person, the 61-year-old BJP leader said.

He said if a person develops any symptom of the disease, then he or she should immediately consult a doctor.

Informing about his own health, Chouhan said, "Since Monday, there is no complaint of fever and coughing is also under control."

"I am washing my own clothes as others are not supposed to do so. With this, I am also getting relief in one of my hands which was operated sometime back, and now even my fist is getting properly closed. I am also making my own tea," he said.

Chouhan was on Saturday shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he tested coronavirus positive.

Since the chief minister is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.