IAF chopper crash: Group Capt Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said.



It said the 'braveheart' Group Captain succumbed to his injuries this morning.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said on Twitter.

He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.