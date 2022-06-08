I-T portal develops snag on 1st anniversary
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department's new-look tax return filing portal, developed by Infosys, again developed snags on Tuesday — a day that marked the first anniversary of its unveiling.
The portal, which was billed to make it easier for taxpayers to file returns and claim refunds, had for several weeks witnessed technical glitches after its launch on June 7, 2021, and the snags resurfacing again prompted some to wonder if it has been hacked on the anniversary.
Many users complained that they were unable to log in into the portal, while some complained malfunctioning of the search functionality.
Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority, the I-T department tweeted.
The finance ministry officials also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal.
The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.
According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha last year, the government paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys to build the new income tax e-filing portal between January 2019 and June 2021.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Vlogger held for hurling abuses at Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Will shed my blood but never allow division of Bengal, says Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:04 PM GMT
BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation: Trinamool7 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
'Air tickets refund only if bought from authorised agents'7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT