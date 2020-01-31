Hope there are good debates in Parl over economic issues: PM ahead of Budget Session
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament and hoped there will be good debates in both the Houses on the economy.
Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.
"This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses.
"Our government's identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue these efforts. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses," he said.
