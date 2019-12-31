Hope Army will rise to greater heights under the new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat
New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force.
After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat also hoped that the Army will rise to greater heights under the new chief Lt Gen M M Naravane.
When asked wether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said: "Yes, we are better prepared."
