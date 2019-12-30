Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM

Ranchi: JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for a second time on Sunday at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of Opposition leaders and regional satraps, in a show of unity that could be a harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance amid the uproar over the new citizenship law.



Attired in white kurta-pyjama ensemble and a Nehru jacket, the 44-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of the state by Governor Droupadi Murmu.

"Let us all unite and take Jharkhand to new heights, working for the all-round development of all sections of society. Let us begin a new era of peace and prosperity," Soren said shortly after taking oath of office and secrecy at the Morabadi Ground here.

Among those in attendance were Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC boss and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh counterparts Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, DMK leader M K Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

With broad smiles, they shook hands and greeted each other at the event that heralded the advent of a JMM-Congress-RJD government, after the Opposition coalition snatched yet another state from the BJP, barely months after its remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Soren and assured all possible support from the Centre for the state's growth.

Former Assembly Speaker and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Soren. It is the second term for Soren, who had been a Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister between 2009 and 2013. Alam and Oraon are first-time ministers while Bhokta had been the agriculture minister in the BJP-led NDA governments between 2000 and 2005, before joining the RJD.

Meanwhile, the first Cabinet of the Hemant Soren government decided to convene a three-day session of the Assembly from January 6.

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and prosperity.

"I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji and ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Government in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens and usher in an era of peace and prosperity in the state," he said on Twitter.

He also shared a few pictures of the ceremony where he is seen along

with Opposition leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sharad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.