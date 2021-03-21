HC spl sitting to hear petitions challenging rejection of nominations of 2 BJP candidates

Kochi,: The Kerala High Court, at a special sitting on Sunday, will hear the petitions filed by two BJP candidates, whose nomination papers for the April 6 assembly polls were rejected by the Returning Officers after scrutiny.



The candidates in Thalassery and Guruvayur constituencies had moved the court, challenging the decision.

The case will be heard at 2 pm by Justice N Nagresh, High Court sources said.

BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas was the nominee in Thalassery in Kannur district, while in Guruvayur in Thrissur district, Nivedita, the party's Mahila Morcha state president, had been fielded.

Besides these two, the nomination of party ally AIADMK's candidate R M Dhanalakshmi was rejected at Devikulam in Idukki district.

The rejection of the nominations has come as a huge setback to the BJP.