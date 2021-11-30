HC asks Centre to respond to plea for live streaming of proceedings on same sex marriage petitions

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking live streaming of proceedings on petitions to recognise same sex marriages under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the counsel for the Centre to take instructions on the issue and file reply and listed the matter for further hearing on February 3.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by several same sex couples, seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing some of the petitioners, submitted that in view of the rights involved, live streaming of proceedings is essential as it concerns seven to eight per cent of the total population of the country.

He further said it a matter of national importance and live streaming can host a larger population.

The high court also issued notice and sought the Centre's reply on two separate petitions with one filed by two women who have already solemnised their marriage abroad and seek recognition here and the other filed by a transgender who has undergone a sex reassignment surgery.