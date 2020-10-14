Hathras Case: Monitor CBI Probe, UP Requests Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government today requested the Supreme Court t to monitor the CBI probe into the alleged gang rape and torture in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, who died at a hospital in Delhi last month, adding that the state government is "committed to provide complete security to victims' family and witnesses".



The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday began probe into the case, with a team of CBI officials visiting the woman's, about a month after she was allegedly gang raped by four men of a so-called upper caste community.

The UP government also requested the top court to direct the central probe agency to submit fortnightly status reports to the state government so that the same can be filed in Supreme Court through the police chief.



Giving details of the security provided to the woman's family, the UP government, in its affidavit in the top court, submitted a list of police personnel posted for security in Hathras, including outside her home.



Eight CCTV cameras have been installed outside her home to keep a watch and the police has ensured that there is no intrusion of privacy of the family, Uttar Pradesh said.



The Supreme Court will take up the case tomorrow.



(Input from agencies)