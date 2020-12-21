Hathras case: Delay in victim's medical examination led to crucial evidence loss, says CBI

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly said in its chargesheet filed in Hathras rape case that the cops at Chandapa police station didn't follow the laid down procedures of recording the statement. The chargesheet also mentioned that the cops did not send the girl for medical examination due to which incriminatory and valuable forensic evidence couldn't be collected and saved.

The agency has based its findings on the dying statement of the woman in which she is understood to have named the accused, besides scientific and forensic evidence collected by the CBI and statements of witnesses and the victim's family members recorded by it. The accused — Sandeep, Ravi, Luv Kush and Ramu — were unable to provide convincing alibis that they were not present at the scene of the crime at the time of the incident.

The chargesheet also claims that no woman officer or the station house officer bothered to examine the victim till September 19. It also pointed out that on September 19, in another statement, the victim mentioned teasing, but she was not sent for medical examination.

The findings submitted by the CBI have left red faced the top officials of Uttar Pradesh Police who had claimed that no evidence of rape was found in forensic tests.