Police officer run over by truck during raid on illegal mining in Haryana

Gurugram: A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.



Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.