Hardik Patel removes his Gujarat Congress designation, party poll symbol from Twitter profile

BY PTI2 May 2022 2:30 PM GMT
Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed his designation and party poll symbol of 'hand' from his Twitter profile amid mounting speculation that he may leave the opposition party ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year.

The removal comes days after Patel expressed displeasure over the functioning of the state party leadership. The firebrand leader, who spearheaded the Patidar community agitation in Gujarat for reservation in jobs and education, has described himself as a "Proud Indian patriot" in his new profile on Twitter.

