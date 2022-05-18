Gujarat: 12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Morbi
Morbi (Guj): At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.
The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.
"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
The Tamil sentiment flicker that shaped the silent movement for...18 May 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Mundka fire: AAP demands FIR against Delhi BJP chief, his predecessors ...18 May 2022 12:26 PM GMT
FIR lodged against associate professor of DU's Hindu college over...18 May 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns18 May 2022 12:13 PM GMT
Litigations to claim rights over sites at Varanasi, Mathura brings...18 May 2022 12:10 PM GMT