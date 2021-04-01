Govt slashes interest rates on small savings, PPF from April 1

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2021.



In an official notification, the Finance ministry said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 9(1) of the Government Savings Promotion General Rules, 2018 the rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the Q1 of FY 2021-22 have been revised."

Accordingly, the interest rate of PPF has been reduced from 7.1 per cent to 6.4 per cent while that on NSC has been slashed to 5.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent earlier.