Govt appoints former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson

New Delhi: The government on Monday appointed former Sebi member Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).



This is the first time that a woman will be heading the capital market regulator. She has replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term has come to an end.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Buch's appointment for an initial period of three years, sources said.