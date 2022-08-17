"Give Me Back My Right To Live Without Fear And In Peace": Bilkis Bano

New Delhi: Two days after the Gujarat government released under a remission policy 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano and killing her family, Bilkis has appealed to the state to "undo the harm" and "give back my right to live without fear and in peace".

In her first statement, Bilkis Bano on Wednesday said the move had "shaken her faith in justice".

"I was bereft of words. I am still numb. Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma," she said.

(Inputs from agencies)



