Gehlot says it will be victory of truth in assembly

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it would be "a victory of truth" during the assembly session that began on Friday.



The Congress government has said Gehlot will seek a vote of confidence after the opposition BJP said it will move a motion of no confidence against it.

The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. With the disgruntled MLAs back in the party-fold, following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test.

Pilot was sacked as the state's deputy chief minister and Gehlot referred to him as useless , using the Hindi term nikamma . At a CLP meeting Thursday, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

"As the Legislative Assembly session begins today, It would be the victory of the people of Rajasthan and the unity of our Congress MLAs, it would be a victory of truth: Satyamev Jayate," Gehlot tweeted Friday.