GDP grows 4.1 pc in Jan-Mar qtr; 8.7 pc in FY22
New Delhi: India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, official data showed on Tuesday.
However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22.
The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21.
The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent
China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Indian-origin actor in Bollywood-themed 'Wedding Party' homage for...31 May 2022 3:41 PM GMT
Important to maintain the rhythm: Jeetendra Kumar on success of...31 May 2022 3:39 PM GMT
'Brahmastra' makers reveal the first look of major characters31 May 2022 3:37 PM GMT
Arjun Kapoor on OTT debut: It has to be different from what I'm...31 May 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest31 May 2022 3:30 PM GMT