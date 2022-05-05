Millennium Post
BY PTI5 May 2022 12:15 PM GMT
From Oct 1, Delhiites to get electricity subsidy if opted: Kejriwal
New Delhi: From October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The Delhi consumers at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.

