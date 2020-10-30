Fresh violence erupts in Munger; EC orders removal of DM, SP

New Delhi: As tension continues to simmer in Munger after the police firing incident during Durga Puja idol immersion ceremony, fresh violence erupted on Thursday against the district administration even as the Election Commission shifted out District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh over the death of one person, who was killed on Monday in police brutality.



The poll panel also ordered a probe into the violence that occurred two days ahead of the state Assembly elections in the district.

There was fresh violence on Thursday as the agitated crowd, mostly youth, torched two police vehicles parked outside Puravsarai outpost.

The protesters shouted slogans against now shifted-out SP Lipi Singh for her failure to control the violence. Prohibitory orders have been imposed under CrPC Section 144. Notably, Lipi, the 2016-batch IPS officer, is the daughter of bureaucrat-turned-politician RCP Singh, a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, in a press statement, the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer said: "In the light of the prevailing situation in Munger, ECI has ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM Munger. ECI has also ordered an inquiry into the entire incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, which has to be completed within the next seven days."

The order of the Election Commission is seen as an embarrassment for the government as the state government 'failed' to act against the concerned officials soon after the firing incident.

Soon after the removal of Singh, Munger DIG Manu Maharaj, who is known for handling critical cases, took over the command and also carried out a flag march in the city.