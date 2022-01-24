Fresh Covid cases in Bengal dip to 6,980; 36 deaths

Kolkata: Bengal saw a substantial drop in daily Covid infections on Sunday with 6,980 cases being reported while the figure stood at 9,191 on Saturday. The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for five consecutive days.



Single-day Covid infection remained at 9,154 on Friday whereas on Thursday, the single-day figure stood at 10,959. The total number of infected cases reached 19,65,245 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 18,34,724 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 9.53 per cent on Sunday from what was registered at 11.13 per cent on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Sunday dropped to 36 from 37 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Sunday administered 4,469 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens. As many as 1,738 doses have been administered on youths in the age group of 15-18 on Sunday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.80 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began out of which around 59,184 doses were administered on Friday. Around 4,85,73,903 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,89,01,626 people have got their first jab.

State Health department data shows the fact that women are safer compared to men from Covid as around 33.2 percent of deaths were females and 66.8 percent were males.

It also suggests that women have been infected with Covid comparatively in lesser numbers than men. During the previous wave as well, the fatality rate was lesser among women. The state Health department's Covid helpline numbers have seen a dip in the number of daily calls in recent times as a result of which the officials are considering the idea of utilising the manpower and resources in other areas or reduce the size of the workforce.

Around 973 fresh cases were found in Kolkata on Sunday whereas on Saturday the daily figure in the city remained at 1,489. Kolkata registered 10 deaths on Sunday followed by six in Howrah, five in North 24-Parganas, two each from Darjeeling, West Burdwan and Hooghly.