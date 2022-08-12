Four drown, 17 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna
Banda (UP): At least four persons, including two women and a child, drowned and 17 were missing after a boat carrying over 30 people capsized in the Yamuna here on Thursday, officials said.
The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, police said, adding four bodies have been recovered so far.
Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel said the boat lost balance due to strong wind causing huge waves and capsized.
"As many as 13 people have been saved, while 17 are still missing," the DM said.
Exact number of those killed could not be ascertained, he said, adding those drowned included two women and a child.
Arrangements for lights have been made and teams of divers are on the job to search people, the officials said.
Earlier, Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety, but many are feared drowned in the incident.
Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat carried 30-35 people.
Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, the SP said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations.
Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the SDRF to the spot. He has also asked the officials to ensure that the best medical treatment is provided to the injured.
