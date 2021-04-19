Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.



Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors are monitoring his condition.

Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Wishes for the speedy recovery of the Congress veteran poured in following his hospitalisation.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Former union minister P Chidambaram, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders expressed concern over Singh's health and voiced hope that he will recover soon.

"My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter

Banerjee said, "Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery".