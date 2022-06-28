Five killed as car rammed into truck in Jalore
Jaipur: Five people were killed after their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Ahor area of Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the incident.
The accident occurred in Sedaria village on NH-325 on Monday night when an uncontrolled speeding car rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, Ahor Station House Officer (SHO) Nirajan Pratap Singh said.
He said all the five people travelling in the car were friends and residents of Charli village of the Jalore district.
The deceased were identified as Ramaram Prajapat (23), Kamlesh Prajapat (24), Chhaganlal Prajapat (24), Dinesh Kumar Prajapat (24) and Manaram Sargara (30).
Bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday after post mortem, police said.
"The road accident in Jalore, Rajasthan is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. May God give them strength in this hour of pain," PM Modi tweeted.
Chief Minister Gehlot also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased.
"The death of 5 people in a road accident near Charli village in Ahor area in Jalore is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the soul of the departed rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.
