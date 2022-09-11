Millennium Post
Five killed as car overturns in Himachal Pradesh

BY PTI11 Sep 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Shimla: A car overturned after ramming into a pole in Himachal Pradesh's Una district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving five people dead, the state disaster management department said.

While two men died on the spot in Kuthar Kalan village at around 12.30 am, three of the injured succumbed to injuries at a regional hospital in Una.

Four of the deceased hailed from different villages of Una district while one was a resident of Punjab's Ropar district, it added.

PTI

