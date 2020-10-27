Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in 'bargaining game': Kamal Nath

Bhopal: A day after a Congress MLA joined the BJP, the party's Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the saffron outfit, saying due to its imminent rout in the upcoming Assembly bypolls, it is engaging in "game of bargaining" and luring his legislators.



On Sunday, Congress MLA from Damoh Rahul Lodhi joined the BJP after resigning from the assembly. His resignation from the Congress came ahead of the November 3 bypolls on 28 assembly seats whose results will be declared on November 10.

"Now they are left with only this option. I am getting calls from many Congress MLAs. They are telling that the BJP is luring them and offering money," Nath told reporters here.

The BJP dismissed the Congress allegations and said Nath is not able to manage his party.

Meanwhile, accusing Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of being the "biggest traitors" in Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said they betrayed voters' trust by running a "corrupt" government and he had to leave the Congress after people's issues raised by him were not addressed despite approaching "every port of call".

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will "win a majority", if not all, of the 28 assembly seats where bypolls will be held on November 3.

"The Congress needs to win 28 out of 28 seats to be able to even think of coming close to forming the government and they have just lost another MLA (in Rahul Lodhi) who has joined the BJP. It is very clear that people do not have any hope in the Congress party, not only at grassroots, but also in sitting MLAs of the Congress," Scindia said.

Asked about the Congress campaign narrative of betrayal and being called 'gaddar' by Congress leaders during canvassing, Scindia said it is not a term that he normally uses in politics as he believes that there must be a certain level in politics that should be adhered to.

"If they indeed are using that term then the biggest gaddars (traitors) in Madhya Pradesh are Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh who have been 'gaddars' towards seven and a half crore people because none of the poll promises were fulfilled, they were busy in rent-seeking activities and holding on to power and chair rather than serving the people of the state," Scindia said.