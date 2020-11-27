Farmers' protest: Delhi Police fire tear gas shells to disperse farmers at Singhu border

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, a senior police officer said.

The shells were fired at the border point at Narela which connects Delhi with Haryana.

The police officer said, "We are using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers. We are also informing them that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, any kind of rally and dharna is not allowed."

"They have been denied permission and legal action will be taken against them if they still try to enter Delhi," the officer further said.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will enter Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

Traffic has been diverted at several places along the national capital's border in view of the protest. Checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the Delhi-Gurgaon border leading to heavy traffic jams.

CISF personnel have also been deployed on the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police posted a series of tweets asking people to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu Border.

"In view of the rally/ march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," it said.

It further requested commuters to avoid Mukraba Chowk Delhi as there is diversion and vehicles are not being allowed towards Singhu border. However, inter-state vehicles are suggested to take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway.

"Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Heavy police deployment has been made at the Singhu border through which there is a possibility that farmers coming from Punjab and Haryana can enter the city.

Five sand-laden trucks and three water cannons have been stationed at the Singhu border to stop tractors being driven by the protesters. Also, drones have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain law and order, police said.

Another officer said barbed wire fencing was used at the Singhu border near the first barricade so that the protesters do not break the barricades put up by security personnel.

In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, police deployment has also been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border and Kalindi Kunj border.

The Delhi Police has also sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails in view of the protest, government sources said.

To take stock of the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had on Thursday visited the bordering areas and said protesting farmers will not be allowed to enter the national capital.

Metro commuters in the city faced inconvenience as the Delhi Metro announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

"Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday

Farmers' bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital.

Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.