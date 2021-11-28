Farmers defer march, Bill to scrap farm laws in Parl on Monday

New Delhi: To repeal the three contentious farm laws, the government on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha a new Bill, which states that though "only a small group of farmers are protesting" against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.



The Bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

The Bill was passed by the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Session. The Bill will be introduced by Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the House.

The ruling BJP and main Opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

"Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move for leave to introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Also to introduce the Bill," the Lok Sabha's list of business for November 29, states.

Despite the Prime Minister's surprise announcement to repeal the Bills, farmers' unions have announced that they will continue with their protest until their other demands are not met. However, they have called off their proposed tractor march to Parliament on Monday.

The decision to suspend the march comes two days ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, during which a Bill to repeal three Central farm laws is slated to be introduced.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the laws for the past one year, also said it wants an assurance in Parliament on their demand for legislation guaranteeing farmers Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

"To enable the farmers to sell their produce at higher prices and benefit from technological improvements, farmers have been provided access to agriculture markets which will help them increase their income. With this objective three farm laws...were enacted, as a part of the government's endeavour to improve the condition of farmers including small and marginal farmers," the Bill to repeal three farm laws states.

It also says that even though "only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the farm laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums".

Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for the trade of their produce, the proposed legislation states.