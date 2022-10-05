Millennium Post
TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samiti

BY PTI5 Oct 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.


