Encounter underway in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.



He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated.



There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he added.

