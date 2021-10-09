Encounter between militants, security forces in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces during a cordoning operation in Chanapora area of the city on Saturday, police said.



The encounter began in the early hours of the day after security forces launched the cordon and search operation in Methan locality, the police said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the gun battle, it said.

The operation was launched after a militant managed to escape from an encounter in nearby Natipora area. One ultra was killed in firing on Friday.