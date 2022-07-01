Eleven new cases take COVID tally of Andamans to 10,168
New Delhi: India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,69,234, while the active cases increased to 1,07,189, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman speaks on show's lack of diversity1 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Andrew Scott, Claire Foy join Andrew Haigh's next directorial...1 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Arjun Kapoor says he was destined to do 'Ek Villain Returns'1 July 2022 6:10 AM GMT
Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on...1 July 2022 5:47 AM GMT
SC to hear on July 11 plea of Shiv Sena seeking suspension of CM,...1 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT