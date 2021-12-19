'ED, CBI will also fight UP polls'

Lucknow: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged foul play as the Income Tax Department conducted searches at the residences of persons linked to its leadership in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including that of party national secretary Rajeev Rai. The state goes to the polls in two months. Teams of the I-T Department conducted searches at the residences of Rai in Mau; Jainendra Yadav, who is reportedly close to the party president; and Manoj Yadav, a businessman in Mainpuri.



The department did not reveal details and only said that searches were on. Rai is also a spokesperson of the SP. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha election from Ghosi in east UP but finished fourth.Talking to his supporters who had gathered outside his residence, Rai stated he had no criminal background or black money.

"The BJP does not like me helping people," he said, asking his supporters not to take any hasty steps as it would only lead to more FIRs.

"Let them [the I-T officials] complete the procedure," he added.

Akhilesh, who was in Rae Bareli leading his election rath yatra, remarked the I-T Department had arrived in UP to contest the 2022 Assembly election, in a dig at the BJP-led Union government. As the BJP sensed defeat, not only the I-T Depart-ment but also the ED and the CBI will arrive in UP, apart from the conspiracies and rumours that will be spread, he said.

"But despite all this, the 'cycle' and the rath will not slow down and the BJP is destined to be wiped out in UP," he told reporters.

Akhilesh asked why the I-T Department had arrived at Rai's residence just before the election when they could have done this when he submitted his asset details.

The SP chief added the BJP was treading the path of the Congress in intimidating opponents through Central agencies.