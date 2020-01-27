ED arrests DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in Mirchi PMLA case
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the CMD of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday.
They said Wadhawan has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
The case relates to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been called as proceeds of crime by the ED. Three such properties were sold to Sunblink, the company linked to Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dheeraj.
The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.
Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.
(Image from business standard)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Totally baseless: PFI rejects charges of funding anti-CAA...27 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Rahul, Priyanka meet NHRC officials over police...27 Jan 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital27 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to PM, seeks airlifting of Indians from...27 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Mercedes Benz to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto...27 Jan 2020 12:12 PM GMT