EC says no direction to CBDT to issue notice to Pawar on poll affidavits

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has not given any direction to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to issue a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his poll affidavits.



The EC's statement came a day after Pawar said that the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the poll panel.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought his "clarification and explanation" on some poll affidavits furnished by him.

"I got the notice yesterday...We are happy that they (the Centre) love us from among all the members...The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice," he said.

The poll panel, referring to media reports, in a statement said, "...It is stated that the Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT to issue a notice to Shri Pawar."