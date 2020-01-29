Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP's star campaigners
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks.
An order issued by the poll body on Wednesday barred the two leaders who made objectionable comments while campaigning during election rallies.
"The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders," it stated.
During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "traitors should be shot at" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said.
West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.
(Image from theindianexpress.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
RIL approaches NHAI for offering waste plastic-to-road...29 Jan 2020 9:21 AM GMT
Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh...29 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
RK Nagar by-poll: Madras HC allows DMK candidate's plea for...29 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP, calls Modi an...29 Jan 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Nirbhaya case: One of four convicts approaches SC with...29 Jan 2020 8:30 AM GMT