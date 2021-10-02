DU first cut-offs: 100% required for 10 courses

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Delhi University cut-offs would be higher than ever this year, the varsity on Friday released the first cut-off for undergraduate courses, with as many as 10 courses across seven colleges such as Hindu, Miranda House, SRCC, Hansraj and Ramjas colleges, seeking a 100 per cent marks for admission — the highest number of courses to ever have a cent per cent requirement at the varsity.



Among the courses that have this requirement are Political Science (BA Hons) at Hindu College and Ramjas College, Economics (BA Hons) and BCom (Hons) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, BCom at the SGTB Khalsa College, Computer Science (B.Sc. Hons) at Hansraj College, DDU College and Shaheed Sukhdev College for Business Studies and Physics (B.Sc. Hons) at Ramjas College.

In addition to this, a BA combination programme at Ramjas College has also sought a 100 per cent cut-off to admit students. Furthermore, the Jesus and Mary College has sought a 100 per cent cut-off for Psychology Hons for those who are not including the subject in their best of four.

Significantly, the cut-offs have soared higher this year with some courses even seeing a six to seven per cent rise in scores compared to just last year — with the highest cut-offs out for courses like Computer Science, Political Science, B.Com Hons and Economics. These courses at the most sought-after colleges such as Miranda House, SRCC, LSR, Hindu College, etc, are seeking a cut-off of either 100 per cent or the next bracket - 99.75 per cent.

Moreover, a large number of courses this time have a cut-off of over 99 per cent, with at least 17 courses - mostly arts and commerce - pegging their cut-offs at a whopping 99.75 per cent. In fact, in colleges like Hansraj, as many as 13 of around 19 courses have a cut-off above 99 per cent.

Last year, SRCC had pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons)Economics at 99 per cent and for B.Com (Hons) at 99.50 per cent. To get into BSc (Hons) Computer Science at Hansraj College, a student requires cent per cent marks, a significant increase from last year when 97.25 per cent was needed to get into the course.

This year, Hindu College and Ramjas College have kept a perfect score for getting into BA (Honours) Political Science.

In 2020, the minimum marks required for admission to BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu were just 0.50 per cent short of the 100 per cent requirement while at Ramjas College, the cut-off was 99 per cent.

BCom at SGTB Khalsa College also saw a significant increase from last year when 96.5 per cent was required. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies had pegged the cut-off at 97 per cent for BSc (Hons) Computer Science last year and DDU's Comp Science cut-off was at 96 per cent last year.

In addition to these courses across these colleges, Miranda House has set a cut-off of above 99 per cent for History, English and Economics Hons courses.

At Ramjas College, History Hons, Zoology Hons and BCom (Hons and General) require more than 99 per cent. The same is the case for sought-after courses such as English and History Hons at Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College (where Journalism also requires at least 99 per cent).

Moreover, at Kirori Mal College, Economics and Geography Hons require above 99 per cent, while English Hons requires 98.5 per cent as per the first cut-off list released by the varsity.

College principals had predicted the cut-offs to soar high this year with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams.

In 2020, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) released a cut-off requirement of 100 per cent for three courses - BA (Hons) Economics, Political Science and Psychology.

According to the varsity's schedule, students who qualify in the first cut-off list are to start applying to colleges from October 4 onwards.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.