DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission over mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission here over a mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site near Lahore in Pakistan where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.
On Friday, a violent mob had attacked the gurdwara and pelted it with stones.
The protest by DSGMC and Akali members was held at around 1 pm near Chanakyapuri, an affluent neighbourhood and diplomatic enclave in the city.
The protestors were raising slogans against Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Sikh community members claimed that they have submitted a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission, asking Islamabad to "explain the failure of law enforcing agencies" in the country.
