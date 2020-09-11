Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and 4 others

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Friday denied bail to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail saying Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning, is currently in judicial custody.

Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.