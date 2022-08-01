Don't play with sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, Sena deputy leader tells Eknath Shinde faction
Thane: The Shiv Sena's newly appointed deputy leader Anita Birje on Monday asked leaders from the rival Eknath Shinde group to not play with the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks.
Birje was talking to the media after paying respects to Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram in Maharashtra's Thane city, where hundreds of Shiv Sainiks had gathered to show support.
Birje, who was a close associate of the late Dighe and headed the Sena's women's wing, was on Sunday appointed as the deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, while Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar was appointed as the party's Thane district unit chief.
Shiv Sainiks were confused following the rebellion in the party, but after the announcements about the newly appointed leaders, they have come out in the open determined to work for citizens in the district and state, Birje said.
"We will follow the path set by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, with 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics," she said.
The party leader said that leaders from the rival group should not play with the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, who will rise to the occasion if anyone tries to do so.
Kedar Dighe and Thane MP Rajan Vichare were also present on the occasion.
Speaking to reporters, Vichare said that the rebels should not forget the positions they enjoyed in the party and should do their work without harassing others.
