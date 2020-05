Domestic flight services to resume from Monday

The Centre on Wednesday said flight services would begin from Monday, laying the ground for gradual resumption of scheduled commercial flight operations that have been shut since March 25.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

All domestic passenger flight operations have been suspended for the 54-day lockdown period that began on March 25. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA were allowed to operate.

Earlier this month, in a communication to airport managers across the country, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) asked all airports to be in preparedness to handle flight operations.

Issuing a set of standard operating procedures, AAI's directorate of operations said: "Once the lockdown period is declared to be over, airports shall be facilitating limited domestic/international scheduled flights in phases, to start with, may be at 30 per cent capacity to facilitate required social distancing." It added initially, airline operations may be limited to Tier-l cities and major Tier-ll cities.

The Centre is looking at the option of making the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers to have it installed on their phones while taking any flight.

"If the proposal is approved in the Aviation ministry, passengers who do not have the app on their phone would not be allowed to board their flight," PTI quoted an official as saying.

