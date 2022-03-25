Dhoni steps aside, hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Mumbai: Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja.

However, in a brief statement, CSK said the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the "season and beyond", having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament's inception in 2008 — barring the two seasons when the team was suspended in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement on Thursday.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

CSK play KKR in the IPL 2022 opener here on Saturday.

"Feeling good but at the same time I need to fill in big boots," said Jadeja in a video shared by CSK on Twitter.

"Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him. "He was my go-to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much."