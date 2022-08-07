Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term
Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A special CBI court in Jharkhand on Saturday sentenced an autorickshaw driver and another person to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a Dhanbad court judge last year. CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak on July 28 held autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma guilty of murdering 49-year-old additional sessions judge Uttam Anand. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.
Besides imprisonment till death, the bench slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on both convicts under IPC Section 302 (murder).
The CBI judge also sentenced the duo to seven years in jail and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on each under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, giving false information to protect offender). Both the sentences will run concurrently.
