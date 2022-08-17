DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol amid rise in cases
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country.
In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not.
Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.
"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," it added.
In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the airlines have been advised again on August 16 to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocol inside the aircraft, it mentioned.
India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol amid rise in...17 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Home Ministry denies giving any directions to provide EWS flats to...17 Aug 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board; Yediyurappa,...17 Aug 2022 12:15 PM GMT
Cal HC grants interim bail to three arrested J'khand MLAs17 Aug 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Woman ends life after killing her daughter in Punjab's Hoshiarpur17 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT