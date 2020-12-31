Dense fog shrouds Capital; mercury dips to season's lowest at 3.3 degree Celsius

New Delhi: Dense fog over Delhi reduced visibility to just 50 metres as the minimum temperature in the city dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the season's lowest so far, the India Meteorological Department said.



It is also the third consecutive "cold wave" day in the city, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

"Cold day" conditions are likely as the maximum temperature is predicted to settle below 16 degrees Celsius, Srivastava said.

The Lodhi Road weather station registered a minimum of 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius on December 20. At 15.2 degrees Celsius, it recorded the season's lowest maximum temperature on December 18.

Srivastava said "dense" fog accumulated over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh, lowering visibility to 50 metres at many places.

Visibility levels at Safdarjung and Palam dropped to 100 metres and 50 metres, respectively, due to dense fog, he said.

According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is "dense", 201 and 500 "moderate", and 501 and 1,000 "shallow". The cold wave is likely to continue on Friday as well. The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to eight degrees Celsius by January 4-5.