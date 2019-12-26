Oppn led by Cong created confusion over CAA, misled people: Shah
New Delhi:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.
Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah, in an apparent reference to the left leaning intellectuals opposing the amended citizenship law, said it was time to defeat the "tukde tukde" gang.
"The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi," Shah said on the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.
Exuding confidence about the BJP's performance in the national capital, he said time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and "lotus will bloom."
"Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital," Shah, who is also the BJP President, said.
Taking on Kejriwal, he said the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre's schemes.
"Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects," Shah said.
Delhi will go to polls early next year.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Raveena Tandon among three booked by Amritsar police for...26 Dec 2019 1:45 PM GMT
No link between NPR and NRC, Oppn claims 'baseless', says...26 Dec 2019 1:15 PM GMT
President Kovind visits Vivekananda rock memorial in TN26 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
Playing aerial shots is not crime: Rohit26 Dec 2019 12:20 PM GMT
ONGC gets green nod for Rs 3,500 cr project in Assam26 Dec 2019 12:04 PM GMT