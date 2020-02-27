Why is Cong maintaining selective silence on Delhi violence, questions Javadekar

Immediately after a delegation of Congress leaders met President Kovind to seek normalcy in violence-hit Delhi, Union Minister addressed the media and continued his stance alleging that Congress and AAP were "politicising the issue". Slamming AAP and Congress, he said: "Aam Aadmi Party MLAs should have worked for peace, instead Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal identified riot victims by religion in Assembly. Attempts to instigate violence were made for 2 months, Sonia Gandhi gave call for 'fight to the finish' at a rally in December."

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks time to Centre to file a response in the plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders for making provocative statements that led to riots in northeast Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar gave the Centre time to respond after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that "it was not conducive to file FIR now over hate speech". The matter has been adjourned for April 13.

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)